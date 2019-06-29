Broken well prompts water restrictions for Horizon residents

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KTSM) – The Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District is enforcing water restrictions for residents due to a non-operational well.

According to a news release, the high-capacity well recently experienced a mechanical failure and will be out of service for an undisclosed amount of time.

Officials say this is putting a strain on other wells, which are struggling to keep up with demand for water as the hot summer temperatures continue.

According to the release, residents must abide by the following restrictions:

No landscape irrigation allowed

New bleeder lines for evaporative coolers can be no larger than 1 /8

diameter.

diameter. No new filling or refilling of pools. Topping off of existing pools will be allowed.

All pools must be covered when not in use.

Customers will be asked to:

A. Utilize water reuse where possible.

B. Check for and fix leaks.

C. Install aerators on faucets.

D. Use less water for bath or reduce shower time.

E. Wash only full loads of dishes and use water efficient settings if available

A. Out of District Construction Meters will be limited or discontinued first.

B. In-District Construction Meters will be limiter or discontinued thereafter.

Officials say they will notify the public once the well has been repaired.

