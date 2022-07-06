EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday morning, officials with El Paso Live and Nederlander National Markets announced the biggest Broadway in El Paso season ever.

HAMILTON, the story of America then, told by America now, will play its premiere engagement in July of 2023. Also making its West Texas debut is DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the deeply personal and

profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Additionally, the season features Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY, a brand-new musical based on real-life husband and wife, Emilio & Gloria Estefan, ON YOUR FEET!, the iconic musical phenomenon celebrating its 50th Anniversary JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and the record-breaking musical spectacular CATS.

Broadway in El Paso 2022 – 23 Season Performance Dates



HAIRSPRAY

October 4-5, 2022, 2 performances



ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN

December 6-7, 2022, 2 performances



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

January 6-7, 2023, 3 performances



DEAR EVAN HANSEN

March 28-April 2, 2023, 8 performances



CATS

May 5-7, 2023, 4 performances



HAMILTON

July 5-16, 2023, 16 performances



Fans can guarantee their tickets to Hamilton by subscribing today. Current subscribers can renew, and new subscribers can reserve their season tickets via the Broadway in El Paso website or by calling the Plaza Theatre Box Office at 915.231.1111.

Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Promoters say the benefits of becoming a subscriber are many, including guaranteeing seats year after year to the shows, options on upgrading seats, additional special ticket offers, and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the public.

Their full package that includes all six shows starts as low as $245.00 (plus applicable fees). Subscription packages are available to renew and reserve and individual show tickets will be announced as each engagement approaches.

Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows. Schedule is subject to change.

Broadway in El Paso’s official ticketing partner is Ticketmaster and we remind patrons to purchase tickets online at these official websites: www.elpasolive.com/broadway and www.ticketmaster.com















