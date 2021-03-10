‘Bringing the light in darkest hours’: Inside the 30th anniversary of the FBI’s Chaplain program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Bible’s “Parable of the Faithful Servant” centers on the importance of servants to maintain a dutiful watch over their posts.

In El Paso, and across the country, a team of chaplains keep faithful watch over a flock of officers and agents in the FBI.

This year, the FBI Chaplains Program is celebrating 30 years of service, while also looking ahead to the increased support law enforcement agencies need to manage mental and spiritual health.

“Having some sort of support, spiritual support in particular, is very beneficial to our employees,” says Paul Davis, Supervisory Special Agent in Charge at the FBI El Paso Division.

FBI agents respond to gruesome scenes of chaos and mass casualty events and ask questions of whodunnit. The chaplains who work with the FBI are able to help navigate the more complex and existential questions that the faithful may ask of God.

Davis oversaw evidence collection during the August 3rd mass shooting investigation and speaks candidly about the trauma.

“Having to experience that firsthand, a lot of people in law enforcement are very good at internalizing things to stay focused on the mission,” he says, “but as human beings, that only gets you so far.”

Chaplain Conant Carr has spent his career as spiritual support to law enforcement agents like Davis.

“It’s been a privilege to rub shoulders with ministers from all different backgrounds and denominations to come together for the singular purpose of being support and encouragement to agents of the FBI,” he says.

Both Carr and Davis recognize the awesome responsibility of law enforcement to protect and serve their communities, despite ongoing tensions between law enforcement and the public.

“I challenge every academy, every agent, and every officer with the reality of the fact that they represent everything that is right and good in our nation and in our world,” says Carr.