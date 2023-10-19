EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A lockout notice for failure to pay rent is on the door of Posh Bridal located out the Fountains at Farah in East El Paso.

The doors are locked, and the notice says the locks were changed by the landlord of the Fountains at Farah.

While dresses can still be seen in the windows of the store, brides say they aren’t able to get their wedding dresses.

Michelle Servin who lives in Seattle but is originally from El Paso bought her wedding dress from Posh Bridal.

“Every bride’s worst nightmare,” said Servin.

Servin says she bought two dresses, one for her wedding and another for her engagement photos. Her bridesmaids also bough dresses from Posh Bridal.

The total was about $8,000 according to Servin. She was expecting to receive one of the dresses mid-October, but it never came.

“I called her (the owner), and she actually answered, and I said “look, this is Michelle Servin, you told me this dress was supposed to get here this week” and she tells me “You know what, let me call the lady in New York, let me ship it.” Apparently, she was going to ship it overnight to me, so I was supposed to get that dress yesterday,” said Servin.

Servin decided to contact the designer of her wedding gown and found out that the wedding gown she was expecting to get in December was never ordered.

“We did hear back from my designer, and he basically tells us that no order was ever placed from Posh. So, I let other brides know. I’m like, “try to get a hold of your designer, you know, try to talk to them, ask, you know, did any order or everything.” Same story,” said Servin.

El Pasoan Brittany Garcia tells KTSM she recieved the same news when she contacted the designer of her dress.

“We were able to contact the actual designer of the dress and they have not received any orders through Posh,” said Garcia.

Adding that she hasn’t been able to get in contact with the owner.

“We’ve called, we’re still trying to call, still hoping but it’s just a little upsetting,” said Garcia.

The signs posted on the door are made out to Renee Cuellar, the owner of Posh Bridal.

KTSM 9 News called the number brides had been communicating to Cuellar on but the calls went unanswered.