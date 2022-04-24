EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police reported a toddler being struck at the Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon and died at the scene.

LCPD spokesperson told KTSM the call came at 5:42 p.m. of a child being struck at a parking lot.

According to preliminary investigation, LCPD spokesperson said, a person driving a high profile truck was backing out of their parking spot and didn’t see the child moving around.

The child was struck and died immediately.

Spokesperson said the young girl is believed to be between one and two years old.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more information comes along.