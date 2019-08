EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department spokesperson confirms rescue crews are on the scene of a water rescue in South-Central El Paso.

Officials says the call came in around 6:30 a.m. on the Border Highway near the Fonseca exit.

Officials tell us one person was rescued, and they are still looking for another.

Officials also say 14 others were also trying to cross, but are not in any danger and are in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.