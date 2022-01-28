EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday night El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials released information on the victim from the morning’s deadly pedestrian crash on the Border Highway.

According to the EPPD, man attempting to cross Loop 375 West near the Paisano exit was struck and killed shortly before 6 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by an unnamed 51-year-old El Paso man, with damage to the bumper and hood, and the pedestrian dead on the scene.

The EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit was then called to the scene to assist with the crash investigation.

Investigators learned that the

25-year-old man attempted to cross Loop 375 from south to north with another man. The man ran in front of a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by a 51-year old man. The pedestrian was struck and died at the scene. The United States Border Patrol detained two men who

were found to have been with the pedestrian just before the collision el paso police department’s sti unit

The crash forced the closure of Loop 375 West at Paisano for five hours, as investigators worked to determine the cause of the deadly wreck.

Police add that this is the 6th traffic fatality for 2022 as compared to 6 at this time last year.

