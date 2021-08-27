Breaking: Officer involved shooting under investigation in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in front of a bar in East El Paso after a fight broke out.

According to El Paso Police Department the units responded to a fight in progress at the Ciros Bar and Kitchen on North Zaragoza around 2 a.m.

EPFD stated that during the investigation of the investigaton an unknown suspect fired shots towards the officers.

Police Officers located the suspect and fired one round back before the suspect fled the scene.

There were no injuries or arrests reported relating to the shooting accident, however, EPPD said there were arrests made relating to the fight call and investigation is under way.

According to EPPD, there are charges ranging from traffic warrants, criminal warrants and interfering with public duties of an officer.

This is a developing story and we’ll make sure to keep you updated on air and online when more information becomes available.