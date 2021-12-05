EPPD provides update on murder at Central El Paso Bar; No suspect in custody

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Monday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials provided an update on the Sunday night shooting at the Headquarters Tap Bar that left one person dead and three others injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. along the 2900 block of Tularosa in central El Paso in the parking lot of the Headquarters Tap Bar.

The bar is located directly across the street from the El Paso Police Department’s headquarters.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons detectives say that patrol officers responded to the call and found two victims on the ground in the parking lot. A short time later, those same units received information that two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

Investigation has revealed groups of females were escorted from the Headquarters bar after having been involved in arguments and fights. The fights resumed in the parking lot with the victims attempting to separate those involved in the fight. An unknown male walked up and indiscriminately fired shots at the victims. The shooter then ran to a car parked across the street at the public parking lot next to police headquarters and fled the scene. EPPD CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

According to an initial release from EPPD, were 3 victims in the shooting. 1 person died at the scene and 2 were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Monday morning, a fourth victim was identified, having self transported to a local hospital.

