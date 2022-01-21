Deadly crash on I-10 shuts down freeway in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to investigate a deadly crash on I-10 that shut down a stretch of the freeway in east El Paso.

It happened on I-10 east at Lomaland Dr. just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Authorities are advising motorists to expect delays on your morning commute. All east bound lanes near the scene of the crash are shut down as Special Traffic Investigators work to determine what led to the crash. Gateway East from Lomaland to N. Lee Trevino Drive is also closed. The victim’s identity has not been released.



