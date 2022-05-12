EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a body found on the street in downtown El Paso.

El Paso Fire officials told KTSM the body was found around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning on El Paso Street, near Father Rahm Avenue.

KTSM crews at the scene described seeing the body, covered with a white sheet, between two vehicles.

Officers were also speaking to people at the scene, however they have not confirmed if the body is that of a man or a woman.

Police have blocked off Fourth Street, El Paso Street and Father Rahm Avenue as they investigate.

