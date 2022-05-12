EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a body found on the street in downtown El Paso.
El Paso Fire officials told KTSM the body was found around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning on El Paso Street, near Father Rahm Avenue.
KTSM crews at the scene described seeing the body, covered with a white sheet, between two vehicles.
Officers were also speaking to people at the scene, however they have not confirmed if the body is that of a man or a woman.
Police have blocked off Fourth Street, El Paso Street and Father Rahm Avenue as they investigate.
Stay with KTSM on-air and online for the latest developments.
For news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- BREAKING: Body found in downtown El Paso
- Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, says Ashley Judd
- A few schools bring back mask mandates as COVID cases creep back up
- Biden marks 1 million US COVID deaths, will co-host 2nd global summit
- Has inflation finally peaked?
- Padres’ No. 1 prospect C.J. Abrams goes yard twice in Triple-A debut