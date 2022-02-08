EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso police are at the scene of a shooting that happened on I-10.

KTSM crews are at the scene.

The call came in just before 5:00 Tuesday morning. Details are limited but police are confirming two men in a vehicle were shot on I-10 east near Lee Trevino Boulevard. Both suffer gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital. Fire dispatch telling KTSM one of them suffered serious injuries.

