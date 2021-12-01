BREAKING: Part of I-10, Gateway West closed as multiple law enforcement investigate pursuit in Far East El Paso

Officials: No responding law enforcement personnel were injured as a result of the pursuit.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple law enforcement agencies have closed part of Interstate 10 and Gateway West following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Far East El Paso.

A spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department confirms that there have been two transports from the scene, one minor injury and a second transport, with “serious injuries.”

Officials also say that no responding law enforcement personnel were injured as a result of the pursuit; however some of their vehicles were damaged.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area near Zaragoza Road at I-10 West. Police have closed I-10 West from Eastlake Boulevard to Zaragoza Road. All Westbound traffic is now diverted onto Gateway West.

Dozens of law enforcement officers, including police officers, sheriff’s deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, U.S. Border Patrol agents, and U.S. Deputy Marshals could be seen on I-10 and on the gateway Wednesday morning, directly in front of the Rush Truck Center on the 12200 block of Gateway West.

A video posted on the social media page showed the heavy law enforcement presence around a red pickup truck, believed to be involved in the incident.

A text alert from El Paso police at 11:17 a.m. said officers were currently assisting the sheriff’s office at Zaragosa and Gateway West. “We have no additional information at this time,” the alert said.

