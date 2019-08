El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric is trying to restore power to over 4,200 homes in Far East El Paso.

A spokesperson for the company say reports came in just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Zaragoza and Pebble Hills.

Crews are on the scene investigating what led to the outage.

No word at this time how long power will be out.