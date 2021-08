EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department is responding to a fire that broke out at Denny’s fast food restaurant off 6144 Gateway East.

According to EPFD, the crews responded to a condition 2 fire after receiving the call around 6:06 a.m.

The restaurant staff was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, EPFD confirmed.

The cause of fire is still unknown.

We will keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.