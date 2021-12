EL PASO, Texas– (KTSM)- A deadly crash in east El Paso County has shut down a stretch of I-10 west Thursday morning.



El Paso County Sheriff’s officials tell KTSM, I-10 from Clint to Horizon westbound will be closed at least until 11 a.m. as authorities investigate.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:15 a.m.



A sheriff’s spokeswoman said one of the drivers died at the scene. The other driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.



Stay with KTSM for the latest updates.