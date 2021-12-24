Daughter allegedly stabs mother in East El Paso; Police pursuit ends in crash off I-10 West

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a stabbing in East El Paso that lead to suspect on the run, ending with a crash off I-10 West and Sunland Park.

According to EPPD, the call came just before 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve of a 35-year old woman allegedly stabbing her 50-year-old mother off 9500 block of Album Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene and was chased by EPPD officers before crashing off I-10 West and Sunland Park.

Police added that the suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The mother was transported to University Medical Center and is expected to survive, according to the press release.

EPPD dispatch confirmed there were no other injuries reported.

Look for updates as soon as officials release more information here on KTSM.com and in our newscasts.

