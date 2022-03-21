EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – $11.5 million dollars worth of federal funding is headed to El Paso. The money going towards nine separate community projects according to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

“They range from half a million to 2 million, but we really did focus like I said, with health care quality of life economic development and really under the quality of life, fundamental quality of life in some cases housing the unhoused or getting water hookups to those who don’t have water when they turn on their faucets,” said Escobar.

The Projects include:

$1.2 million to University Medical Center for purchase of a robot to for high level medical care.

$925,000 to La Fe Salud Familiar La Fe to upgrade technology.

$2.8 million to the County of El Paso for broadband services to an estimated 3,256 students in Fabens and Tornillo.

$1 million to the El Paso Center for Children to purchase 15 tiny homes for homeless young adults.

$1.1 million to the County of El Paso for first time water and wastewater projects in the Upper Valley.

$1 million to the City of El Paso for the Paso del Norte trail for pedestrians and cyclists.

$525,000 to the City of El Paso for body-worn cameras for the El Paso Police Department.

$2.015 million to the County of El Paso for the Sheriff’s Department Crisis Intervention Team.

$964,000 for the National Center for Defense Manufacturing Machining as it will work in partnership with University of Texas at El Paso to bring more manufacturing and engineering opportunities to El Paso.

The $2.8 million for Fabens ISD and Tornillo ISD will be invested for wireless access to students and their families.

“Digital inclusion can be considered a modern civil rights issue, we want to provide our students every recourse to succeed,” said Fabens ISD Superintendent Veronica Vijil.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office saying the funds will go towards deploying additional crises intervention teams.

“Crisis intervention teams will deploy with the help of emergence health network to properly address and put those in mental health crises on plans for help or get them directed to the services that they need,” said Commander Ryan Urrutia, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The funding for the County for water and wastewater infrastructure will go to help El Pasoans living in the colonias.

“Help deliver critical access to first time water and sewer services in some of the most underserved portions in the community,” said Jose Landeros with El Paso County.

The El Paso Police Department saying the funding will allow them to get 700 body cameras and over 400 cameras for in car video systems.

“It will take about two years to get it off the ground but once it’s running were going to be able to have this video evidence not only available internally for the police department to learn and use it as a tool but to also make it available to the community so we can show and prove that our police citizens encounters are factual and that we are doing the best job possible,” said Assistant Chief Zina Silva, with the El Paso Police Department.

UMC saying the robot will be a first of it’s kind in El Paso saying it will benefit medical students and the community.

“As our community safety net hospital it helps insure that all individuals or members of the community regardless of their ability to pay,” Jacob Cintron with University Medical Center.

A Professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at El Paso says the funding for manufacturing helps bring more engineering jobs to El Paso.

“We also notice that every kid we train the have to leave El Paso for the job they deserve,” said Ahsan Choudhuri, with the UTEP.

Centro Salud Familiar La Fe clinic says the funds they will receive will enhance everything La Fe does for patients.

“When COVID came we quickly learned that the need to upgrade our systems was essential. During the COVID we never closed for one day. Although we gave telehealth we cant imagine how much more we could have provided if we had this type of equipment back then,” said Lucy Rodarte, with Centro Salud Familiar La Fe.

The El Paso Center for Children shares that the funds will be used to build a little community of 15 tiny homes to help young people.

“To get back on their feet to go to UTEP to go to community college to get the mental health services that they need,” said Beth Senger with El Paso Center for Children.

The City of El Paso saying the funding will go towards designing and constructing a one mile segment of the 68 mile Paso Del Norte Trail.

“This particular component will connect the medical center of the Americas to the El Paso Zoo along the Franklin Canal,” said Ben Fyffe with the City of El Paso.

Escobar added that more funding is on the way for an 15 different projects in the upcoming year.

