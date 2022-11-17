EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The holidays are just around the corner, and with that comes the start of Winterfest, El Paso’s annual holiday tradition. This year will feature a new ice rink for the public to enjoy. On Thursday, Nov. 17, an event was held to welcome El Pasoans to the new area.

“Dubbed The Rink” will be located at the downtown convention center plaza which will give a larger space for people to enjoy ice skating. There will also be entertainment on the weekends to provide a better experience for the skaters.

Friday’s will feature live music at The Rink stage and on Saturday there will be Theme Night on the Ice, with costumes encouraged for skaters. Décor IQ, one of the companies behind the decoration of lights, wanted to make sure El Paso was able to appreciate the décor and theme around downtown El Paso.

“It’s going to be a winter wonderland so kind of tying into the theme of Winterfest you know they’re doing a lot of rebranding so what’s fun here is that there is going to be a lot new colors and different displays and then mills street were kind of playing off of the winter feel.” -John Alban/Décor IQ

Tickets are on sale now for The Rink and you can find full hours of operation and ticket prices on the Winterfest website.

