EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The restaurant brand, Bread Zeppelin, has its sights set on El Paso for franchise expansion.

The chopped salad meets sandwich concept, serving signature and custom salad/grain blends in hollowed out artisan baguettes, made its Dallas debut in 2013, according to the company’s press release.

In 2020, Bread Zeppelin signed on its first major franchise partner, and this month, the quickly growing business was named to QSR magazine’s prestigious 40/40 list for 2022, spotlighting innovative and emerging fast casual companies with less than 40 locations.

We see El Paso as an ideal initial market for us to land, and believe that areas like Montwood and North Mesa offer a great demographic for us to build awareness and gain traction in the city. We are actively speaking to potential, locally-based candidates, and our goal is to identify one franchise partner that will thoughtfully develop the brand across the metro. Vincent Ginatta, Bread Zeppelin’s Vice President of Franchising

Designed for both an infill or endcap, the new restaurant prototype, which was unveiled last year in north Houston’s City Place, home to Exxon Mobil, HP Inc. and the new global headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, spans 1,800 to 2,000 square feet and offers a stylish and inviting interior with localized artwork elements, seating for 40 to 50 diners, full kitchen and assembly line setup.

Longtime friends Troy Charhon and Andrew Schoellkopf conceived the novel idea for the Zeppelin and their take on elevated salads in 2010 and spent three years refining the Bread Zeppelin model while both working in the food industry.

They currently own and operate six locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where they will launch an additional two corporate units this year. Avalanche Food Group, a past International Franchise Association Franchisees of the Year Award winner, has oversight for the Greater Houston market, where it will also add open a pair of sites in 2022, bringing its count to three.

According to Charhon, “There’s essentially nothing quite like the Zeppelin in the fast casual space, and we were thrilled to just pass a major milestone by selling our two millionth. We feel incredibly fortunate with the trajectory of our sales, reinforcing how the brand, offerings and experience are resonating with customers.”

