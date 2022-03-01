EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dr. Diana Natalicio’s books from her personal collection are now available for anyone to purchase at a local bookstore Brave Books and some of them will be kept as a part of a permanent exhibition.

Jud Burgess, owner of Brave Books said they acquired the collection at an estate sale and he wanted to share it with El Pasoans.

“We just felt like it would be wonderful to be able to offer something so inspirational that was part of her to the public, so that they can feel like there is a part of Diana Natalicio in their bookshelf as well” he said.

Some of the books will be offered for sale with a special Dr. Natalicio stamp on them and some will be kept in the bookstore for good.

The collection consists of publications that were hand-signed and dated by Dr. Natalicio stating where she lived at the time, a number of them dating back to the 1960s.

Among books, Burgess showed off some of the traditional souvenirs Dr. Natalicio acquired on her travels around the world.

“We’ve got a lot of ‘tchotchkes’ that she picked up along the way, little Kokeshi dolls, and koi fish figures and paintings, lots of different little things that serves as a window to what she liked and what kind of things interested her,” he said.

Brave Books now has over 600 books that will be available for purchase, but they also have an event in plan that they expect to hold on a more frequent basis, to present all of Dr. Natalicio’s books and showcase the impact she had on the El Paso community.

“Introduce her to new people, this beloved El Pasoan and educator who lived here in our city and just basically introduce them to a different aspect of her, to the ones that had no idea what she was like,” Burgess explained.

The official introduction to the collection will be held as a special event March 12 and 13 at Brave Books at 1307 Arizona Avenue.

