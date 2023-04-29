EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Brave Books is hosting a fun weekend for kids and their families with a special children’s book reading and signing event, including El Paso authors Hal Marcus, Luke Lowenfield and Veronica Carbajal from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at their establishment located at 1307 Arizona Ave.

Brave Books event. Credits: Brave Books Facebook Post

Authors Hall Marcus and Luke Lowenfield. Credits: Brave Books Facebook Post

Author Veronica Carbajal. Credits: Brave Books Facebook Post

Paletas man. Credits: Brave Books Facebook Post

The authors Marcus and Lowenfield signed and read “Buenas Noches El Paso” and “Muchas Gracias Maria,” Saturday afternoon.

Veronica Carbajal will continue the fun reading and signing her bilingual book “Toma Toma Toma” Sunday afternoon.

The event will also have a paleta man selling all kinds of tasty Mexican paletas.