EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Brass Band of The Salvation Army is kicking off the 2022 Christmas Campaign on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Cielo Vista Mall.

The campaign will be featuring the iconic Red Kettle and Angel Tree program. The kickoff event will be held at Cielo Vista Mall at 1 p.m. Participants in the event will include Corps Sergeant Major Aurora Apuan (volunteer of the year), who will ring in the start of the Christmas season. Santa will also be in attendance and will be available for photos.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign support year-round programs of The Salvation Army in El Paso while Angel Tree provides Christmas gifts to children in need.