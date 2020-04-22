Braden Aboud Memorial Run/Walk to be hosted virtually on May 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation is inviting the community to engage in physical fitness from home by virtually hosting its 14th Annual Braden Aboud Memorial Run/Walk.

In order to prioritize the health and safety of its devoted fans, the foundation announced via a news release the replacement of the race with a virtual event set to take place Sunday, May 3.

“We know there are brighter days ahead, but for now we look forward to being together while we have to stay apart on May 3rd,” said Cindi Aboud, Foundation Director and Braden’s mother. Braden Aboud was 14 when he died during a ski accident.

The public is encouraged to post photos or videos on May 3 of them engaging in physical fitness from home or in their neighborhoods, while maintaining social distancing guidelines and using the suggested hashtags: #BSTRONG #BACTIVE #BSAFE #BSTRONGFROMHOME #SHOWYOURSTRENGTH #BFIT.

“We decided a virtual event might be a cool way for people to show their strength around El Paso. We encourage everyone to take part this year and it’s so easy” said Cindi Aboud, who is also encouraging people to wear their old Braden Aboud Run/Walk t-shirts. “With over 100,000 T-shirts somewhere in this community we hope everyone will help us pull this off.”

In the meantime, the foundation is inviting the community to use its training program, B FIT, that can help prepare for any run/walk event. The foundation says a condensed version of this program can also be found on its website and social media pages starting next week.

People looking to buy merchandise can visit the foundation’s new online shop at www.bstrongelpaso.org/shop or https://bstrongelpaso.org/grants-scholarships to learn about its BSTRONG grants and scholarships for athletic teams and youth programs.