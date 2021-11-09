Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso named 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso was named the 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion, in recognition of the organization’s work to support the area’s youth and advance economic mobility for families.

As part of the award, Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso is receiving $50,000 in grant funds and an opportunity for staff to engage in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector.

While many schools and youth programs closed their doors during the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso stepped in to provide much-needed support to close virtual learning gaps and ensure struggling kids in the community had a safe place to excel academically and make positive life choices.

“Whether it’s partnering with professionals from the community on STEM, high-yield learning activities that develop critical thinking, or public speaking training, our programming goes beyond just helping kids with their homework. We are teaching them how to communicate, identify problems, and ask for the assistance they need.” Anthony Tomasheski, CEO for Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso

Officials with the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso shared how they help families, in addition to children in the community.

Last November, the organization partnered with a local foundation to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to 1,000 families.

Officials add that the grant from Bank of America will enable the Boys & Girls Clubs to increase their reach to even more families in need and provide leadership training to staff.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso continues to offer opportunities and resources that are critical to our community’s growth and future success. Their organization means that kids and their families can chart a path toward greater social and economic stability, and we’re proud that our grant funds will support their mission as they grow and expand their services to more El Pasoans.” Kristi Marcum, President at Bank of America El Paso

The Neighborhood Champions program is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country. Since the program’s inception in 2019, Bank of America has invested $6.3 million in 126 organizations within 42 communities.

