Boys and Girls Club of El Paso spreads holiday cheer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Half a dozen organizers teamed up to make sure hundreds of children get some holiday cheer this season.

The Boys and Girls Club was joined by the Tennis Angels, Eastside Animal Clinic, and the Hospitals of Providence, among others, to get some toys, shoes, and school supplies for area needy children.

The pandemic has meant many families do not have enough to put gifts under the Christmas tree, but this group makes sure to provide enough for over 200 children. The Boys and Girls Club has over nine sites throughout El Paso, with more than 1,400 students served by the center at any given time.

“Just to provide that sense of normalcy that we serve. It is an interesting time. Obviously, we want to make sure that they are successful and that we provide those experiences that they have had any other time,” said Anthony Tomasheski, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso.

The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso offers after school programs that offer academic support and tutoring. These programs are free and offer leadership and life skills.