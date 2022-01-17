Bowie’s Culinary Arts Program set to get outdoor kitchen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a decision by the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees and a $40k contribution from the Paso Del Norte Foundation, Bowie High students are going to get an outdoor kitchen to help cook what they grow on campus.

For years, students who participate in Bowie’s Culinary Arts Program have grown their own food via the campus jardín.

Just last month, members of the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees approved the project, funded in part through a $40,000 contribution from the Paso del Norte Foundation.

The addition will compliment Bowie’s growing culinary program and further add to the Jardin, Cocina y Mercado program that has been a mainstay at the school for years.

“The goal is to implement a farm-to-table model so as to teach our students and community the benefits and ease of healthy eating habits,” Nuri Robles, Bowie Administrator for the project, said.

The project includes a medal pergola, prep area, lighting and plumbing. The jardín sits on the Delta side of the campus offering a variety of vegetation cultivated by students.

“The area will be used as not only an extension of the classroom but also to host campus events, such as community seminars…The kitchen will be a welcoming center for us to educate our community on healthy eating and embracing our local agriculture. We are taking the farm-to-table model to maximize our plant science and culinary arts projects.” Nuri Robles, Bowie administrator

Students in the jardín classes grow local vegetation to promote healthier eating and work alongside culinary arts program.

“The Jardín, Cocina y Mercado was a response to our community needs,” Robles said. “Students, teachers, and community volunteers came together to create a state-of-the-art garden while partnering with our culinary arts and business programs to educate our students in the benefits of creating life-long healthy habits. In today’s world of fast food and rising health concerns, fostering positive habits within our youth will lead to life-long benefits.”

The program started in 2013 in partnership with Paso del Norte and La Semilla Food Center, a local nutrition nonprofit.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.