Bowie High teachers tour Segundo Barrio to get a glimpse into students’ lives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Teachers with Bowie High School spent their first day back with a tour of Segundo Barrio.

The teachers were given the tour to give them a glimpse into students’ lives on Monday, according to an EPISD news release.

The tour’s goal is to help teachers understand daily challenges students face in attending school. Veteran teachers asked their peers to have empathy for kids, but to also hold them to a high standard.

The tour was led by Robert Padilla, a Bowie High School alumni turned associate administrator. Padilla said while the school is closing in on a century in age, it remains vital to the community.

Stops on the tour included Armijo Park/Boys and Girls Club, a hub for activities for the neighborhood kids. The buses drove by Sacred Heart Church and made a stop at Del Barrio Park, a frequent hangout for neighborhood kids.

The tour ended across the street from Bowie at the historic Chamizal National Park.

“The tour helped me learn about our students’ upbringing,” said Kayla Melson, journalism teacher. “We could see where they come from so, we can tailor our content to help them help themselves in a way.”