Bowie High School unveils delicious mural on local foodways

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local partnership is serving the community a visual feast that highlights regional foodways.

On Friday, Bowie High School, in collaboration with La Semilla Food Center and artist Al Woody, unveiled a mural entitled “Life Origins” located inside the Bowie High School auditorium.

The mural is inspired by foodways stories collected from people across the region by La Semilla in October 2020.

Foodways stories are narratives about how people obtain fresh food through growing, purchasing or other methods of acquisition. Additionally, foodways examine the relationship between man and land and recipe-sharing that’s passed down through generations.

La Semilla is a non-profit that’s dedicated to building healthy, self-reliant and sustainable food systems throughout the Paso del Norte region.

“Life Origins” is one of two murals sponsored by La Semilla’s regional foodways storytelling initiative that seeks to bolster local foodways, the ways history and politics have shaped them and to inform residents on how to make regenerative progress that will benefit future generations.

The foodways stories were obtained during the worst of the Borderland’s COVID-19 experience and respondents shared the effect of the pandemic on their local foodways that highlighted the significance of overlooked and undervalued food traditions.

The public is invited to check out the mural and meet the artist in small, socially distanced groups from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The public may use the parking lot across the street from the Chamizal. Face masks are required.

