Bowie High School student tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — A Bowie High School student who had been on campus and had contact with students and staff at the school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to El Paso Independent School District officials.
PISD said that per the district’s School Reopening Guidelines, all students and personnel who had contact with the infected student have been notified and must quarantine for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.
All affected areas of the campus have been disinfected, the district said.
“We will continue to monitor the health of our students and staff in our efforts to move forward with instruction and extracurricular activities in a manner that is as safe and secure as possible during this pandemic,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “We wish the student a speedy recovery so that he or she can resume the important task of receiving an education.”
Because of federal privacy laws, EPISD will not disclose the name, gender or any other information of the student.