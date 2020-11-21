Bowie Culinary Arts program to distribute Thanksgiving meals to those spending holiday alone

"We Want To Be Your Family" initiative aims to distribute plates of food to anyone who is spending the holiday alone

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This year’s Thanksgiving festivities may be harder for those who cannot gather with their families to celebrate and will be alone.

The Bowie Culinary Arts Program wants to make sure no one misses out on turkey and pie. The students are launching the “We Want To Be Your Family” initiative, aiming to distribute plates of food to anyone who is spending the holiday in isolation.

“We will be able to provide a little bit of joy through food to these individuals who otherwise would probably not have a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy,” said Chef Christopher Puga, Bowie High School’s culinary art teacher.

Students will safely cook the food and the plates will then be assembled and distributed. Each plate will include turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, a bread roll, pumpkin pie and a drink.

If you need a meal or want to make sure someone who needs a meal gets one, email chefchristopherpuga@gmail.com.

