Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar opens in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After a year under construction, Canada-based Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar has opened a location in El Paso.

The restaurant opened up last week on the West side near Top Golf and iFLY El Paso.

The restaurant offers food options like burgers, wings, salads, pastas and, of course, pizza.

“It’s very family friendly these restaurants,” said owner Jesus Ojeda. “We respect all the family. For us, it is very very important: our customer service, our customer services, our clients, our teams.”

The El Paso location is one of 440 Boston’s Pizza restaurants by the chain in North America, with locations in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

