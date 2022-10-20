EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso.

The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Courtesy of Boss Chicken

Boss Tenders, Dogs, and Custard serves four varieties of boneless chicken tenders, chili dogs with house made special chili, chicken tender sandwiches, frozen custard made in-store daily and fries. The new location joins the nine Boss restaurants already in operation throughout the city.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.