EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five years after their son was shot and killed outside an East El Paso bar, RJ Franco’s parents are calling on the court system to retry the case against their son’s alleged killer.

Roger Franco and Lory Batista, the slain 22-year-old’s parents say they pray often asking for strength to carry on and see that their son gets justice.

“We wonder what’s next. When? How much longer do we have to wait? I mean, to us, these five years have been very difficult.”

The alleged shooter, Moises Galvan remains behind bars. But last week, his attorneys filed a request to get Galvan out of jail on a PR bond. That request is still being considered.

KTSM spoke with Franco’s parents about what the last five years have been waiting to see an end to the court case.

Judge Marcos Lizarraga, who oversaw the case in 2019 and is still the judge in charge of it, faces 21 complaints over his conduct during the jury trial.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct is reviewing whether or not his alleged behavior during the case would merit any kind of punishment.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.