EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico.

Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.

She is being recognized for “her transformative service and deep dedication to work and family,” according to a news release announcing her selection.

She was chosen through a national nomination and selection process led by the American Mothers Inc.

She will be representing the state of New Mexico at the American Mothers National Convention this April in Omaha, Nebraska, where one honoree will be selected as the 2023 National Mother of the Year.

“Mary is really a ‘community mother.” Mary has ensured the safety and wellbeing of many in the region. She has nurtured and inspired many to seek opportunities for growth, but also support us, as a mother, along the way. She has ensured those she interacts with have food to eat, clothes on their back, shelter over their heads, and a book to read. She has been a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold, and a mentor through life’s hardest challenges; for myself as well.” said Marisol Bolivar Diaz, in the reference letter she wrote supporting Mary’s nomination.

Carter said she is “humbled and honored” to be selected to represent New Mexico.