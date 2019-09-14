Borderland weekend weather outlook: Drier conditions with average temperatures

Thunderstorms around the Borderland should wrap up in the early morning hours of Saturday morning, and temperatures continue to stay near normal.

The low-pressure system that brought storms rolling into the Borderland Friday evening will begin to move northeast of our area. This means we will begin to see drier conditions as we inch closer to Sunday.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast at 30% for Saturday but will be much weaker than Friday. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms should be expected in the evening to nighttime hours.

Sunday will provide relief from the rain see earlier last week, as dry conditions will move through the area.

An upper level system will enter the Borderland Monday bringing rain chances back into the forecast for the start of next week.

Temperatures will continue to be slightly above average but stay near normal for the next nine days.