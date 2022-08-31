LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Five years have passed since former Las Cruces police officer Francisco Gomez, better known these days as “Frank Ray,” decided to quit his job and pursue country music full-time.

“I served with the LCPD for ten years, and we all knew that if we just kind of put our best foot forward that we could make it,” said Ray.

That leap of faith has really paid off in the last year as Ray has seen his hit song, “Country’d Look Good on You,” climb the country charts.

He’s now had the chance to tour the country and has even performed multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry, fully announcing his arrival on the country music scene.

“When we set out to do this, we knew we wanted to do something great and we wanted to leave a mark,” he said. “It feels like we’re kind of in the circle now. You know what I mean? And it’s all because of the success of the song.”

Ray was back in the Borderland earlier this month hosting a school supply drive that took him to multiple schools in both New Mexico and El Paso. In addition to donating supplies, he also gave a few special performances and spoke about his journey from police officer to country music star.

“It’s been a long time since any Hispanic artist has emerged, specifically in this genre of music, country music,” said Ray. “And I don’t think it’s ever been for any malicious intent or discriminatory purposes. I think the timing has just been off.”

But Ray’s emergence is changing all of that. His new label EP called “Getcha Some” could also help cement his place as one of the most important bilingual voices in country music.

The title of that album is actually a phrase he picked up from fellow officers-in-training with the Las Cruces Police Department.

Ray says some of the other officers, especially former Marines, used the phrase “Getcha some” as a motivational tool when they were struggling or needed a boost of energy in their time at the police academy. It has now become a phrase that he has applied to the rest of his life as he chases his country music dream.

“I’m just fortunate enough that we’re stepping into this at the right time and with the right music,” he said.