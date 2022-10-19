EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) From the United Kingdom to the Borderland, one El Paso native came back to his roots to fill a much-needed role here in El Paso.

Dr. Antony Chacon, was hired at El Paso Animal Services as a veterinarian, filling a position that was vacant for nearly a year amid a nationwide shortage of vets and he is no stranger to El Paso.

“I was born in El Paso grew up in Anthony and went to NMSU,” Chacon said.

He comes back to the Borderland after living in the United Kingdom for 13 years. He worked in a private practice for eight years after he graduated from the University of London Royal Vet College.

“I’m from here so that was sort of a major factor and with El Paso Animal Services, I knew they needed a vet, an especially critical position,” Chacon said.

Courtesy EP Animal Services

On any given day right now, the shelter houses hundreds to even 1,000 pets.

“Especially with all the spays and neuters and keeping all the animals healthy, so I knew that if I started here that I would a big impact on the community,” Chacon said.

An animal lover himself, doctor Chacon says he knew he was destined for this career path from a young age.

“When I was a kid we had a bunch of stray animals come through especially cats and there was a pregnant cat that had kittens and that’s when I knew I wanted to be a vet,” Chacon said.

And while he may not currently be a pet owner at this time, that doesn’t mean he’s not waiting for the right time to take home a furry loved one.

“It’s hard to not be a pet owner right now especially because there are a bunch of lovely animals to take home, but I used to have two ferrets actually,” Chacon said.

Already hard at work Chacon said he wants to share all the programs El Paso Animal Services has to offer.

“We have things like the Rescue Runners where people can join and run with shelter animals or children can help to read to the kittens,” Chacon said.

For now, El Paso Animal Services still has three vacancies and continue recruiting campaigns.

