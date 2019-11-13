Borderland shelters in need of donations for Winter

Below average temperatures in the Borderland has lead to an increase in numbers of people seeking warmth in shelters.

Monday night more than 150 people sought shelter at the Opportunity center for the homeless.

The center told KTSM they’re in need for winter products like; blankets, scarves, mittens, coats, socks and even sleeping bags.

“We can ask our friends and neighbors within our community to go through their closets, take a look at what they have… we do need cold weather clothing and that goes from our head down to the feet,” said John Martin with the Opportunity Center.

Clothing and blankets aren’t the only things the shelters are in need of, but food as well.

“We encourage people to look at the numbers that were serving here… that is approximately over 100 per evening as we work through it,” said Martin.

The El Paso Rescue Mission told KTSM that those who can’t donate are encouraged to volunteer.

They love to see smiling faces and if they’re here and they’re volunteering, they can jus spread love and joy and happiness for our residents,” said Victoria Hunter with the Rescue Mission.

Shelters are not the only ones asking the community for help. The El Paso Extreme Weather Task Force held a press conference Tuesday morning to urge the community to leave new blankets at local fire stations.

“We’re asking the community to skip a Star Bucks and donate a blanket and save a life, because one blanket can actually save a life. We have lots of community members who have absolutely no heat in their home,” said Grace Ortiz, Chair of the Extreme Weather Task Force.

Where you can donate: