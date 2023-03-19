EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Longtime El Paso firefighter and El Paso Chihuahuas security guard Luis Zuiva Jr. has passed away.
The El Paso Fire Department announced his passing on Saturday afternoon via Twitter.
Zubia served the El Paso community for over 25 years and retired in 2018 from P20 “B” shift. He was also known as a beloved security guard at Southwest University Park for the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball games, where he was a fixture.
Community members, including members of the local media, are remembering Zubia on social media.
KTSM Sports Director/Anchor Colin Deaver also shared his condolences to Zubia’s family, stating he was “always greeted with a smile and a hug” whenever he attended the games at Southwest University Park.