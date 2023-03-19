EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Longtime El Paso firefighter and El Paso Chihuahuas security guard Luis Zuiva Jr. has passed away.

The El Paso Fire Department announced his passing on Saturday afternoon via Twitter.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform of the passing of Retired Firefighter Luis Zubia Jr.



FF Zubia Jr served our community for 26 years and retired in 2018 from P20 “B” shift.



Thank you for your service, Sir. Rest in peace.

Zubia served the El Paso community for over 25 years and retired in 2018 from P20 “B” shift. He was also known as a beloved security guard at Southwest University Park for the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball games, where he was a fixture.

Community members, including members of the local media, are remembering Zubia on social media.

Remarkably sad news: Louie Zubia, who is a firefighter of 30 years, passed away. I knew him as the best security guard the Chihuahuas dugout ever saw. He was always kind, professional and one of the best people you'll ever meet. It was a pleasure to know you, Louie.

KTSM Sports Director/Anchor Colin Deaver also shared his condolences to Zubia’s family, stating he was “always greeted with a smile and a hug” whenever he attended the games at Southwest University Park.