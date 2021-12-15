Borderland Rainbow Center announces next phase LGBTQ+ Heroes Project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Borderland Rainbow Center (BRC) announced the launch of its second installment of the LGBTQ+ Heroes Project which features a playing card deck and educational website.

BRC officials share that his time around the project will highlight 54 individuals or organizations who have made an impact on the LGBTQ+ and/or wider community in the great state of Texas.

The first installment, released in mid-July, featured “Border Heroes” from across the Borderland: El Paso, Juarez, and Las Cruces.

As one of the main goals of the Borderland Rainbow Center is to promote acceptance and inclusiveness for the LGBTQ+ community, the nomination process is open for all. The LGBTQ+ Heroes playing cards, Deck 2 will showcase role models and significant organizations throughout Texas.

Each of the 54 playing cards will feature a person or organization that has positively influenced, impacted, or guided LGBTQ+ culture and/or issues in the Texas LGBTQ+ community.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to the world about the rich and beautiful LGBTQ+ history that lives in the great state of Texas, honor those who have made an impact, and to invite people to learn and grow in their allyship” BORDERLAND RAINBOW CENTER

As part of the project, there is a call for artists for their work to be on the cards. The artwork featured on each playing card will be commissioned and created by local artists. Each artist will be compensated for portraits for two heroes.

This project will include the production and sale of the completed LGBTQ+ Heroes playing cards deck, and will offer educational materials and activities on the accompanying website.

For the most updated information about the LGBTQ+ Heroes Project, Deck 1 (Border Heroes) and Deck 2 (Texas Heroes) and to access the nomination form or the call for artists for Deck 2, visit: www.lgbtqheroes.org

