EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Animal Services Center is inviting the community to attend its “Kitten Shower” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at El Paso Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue.

The event is being held to educate, recruit foster families and gather donations. Programs, such as the Foster Program and Community Cat Program, will be represented at the event to share information and help families become foster parents, according to the release sent by the city.

The event will feature games, arts and crafts, refreshments and educational demonstrations.

The city says donations will be accepted at the event and attendees will have the opportunity to play with foster kittens.

The following is a list of donations that will be accepted: