Borderland honors LGBTQ+ heroes with unique playing cards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local organizations found a creative way to honor those who have helped positively influence and guide the LGBTQ+ community in the Borderland.

The Borderland Rainbow Center and Diversity and Resiliency Institute of El Paso have released playing card decks.

The LGBTQ+ Border Hero deck includes significant people, places and event in the border region that have impacted the community. Each of the 52 playing cards features a person, place, or event that has impacted the borderland LGBTQ+ community.

The organizations created the deck to shine a light on the history that lives in the Borderland.

The artwork featured on each playing card has been created by local artists whose artwork has received a cash stipend. The card back and box design has been created by El Paso graphic designer Paz Yglecias.

Pre-orders for the decks are now available for $25. Pre-orders include a 5-Sticker Variety Pack, featuring Borderland Rainbow Center sticker designs and an artwork featured in the card deck.

