Borderland gas station owner says ‘no need to panic buy’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The owner of a locally owned gas station tells KTSM 9 News, Borderland residents do not need to worry about running out of gas.

Victor Castillo owns the Ram gas station on Doniphan Drive in Canutillo. He says he expects his next shipment of gas Monday or Tuesday and is not expecting any delays.

“They actually monitor our tanks, so they are shipped as the level goes down. So we haven’t seen any changes so far,” Castillo explained.

Castillo says the refinery they use is local.

“It’s going to run per usual because the refinery is here, so they usually trade-off where they get the gas,” said Castillo.

However, some Borderland residents say they’d rather be safe than sorry, making sure to top of their tanks every chance they get.

“[I’m] Just making sure it doesn’t get past half. Whenever it’s half, I gotta fill it up just to make sure, just ’cause I saw that on Facebook too that it’s not really a shortage, prices are just going to go up,” Daniel Adame told KTSM as he was filling up his tank Sunday afternoon.

Adame says that he’s seen some gas stations around town out of gas this weekend.

“For it to be out — that’s a concern,” said Adame.

However, Castillo says that’s due to people overbuying, and he doesn’t expect to run out of gas unless people continue buying more gas than they need.

“The only thing that I can see is when they do panic buy, the actual tanks do go low, and they shut down for a little bit until they get their next load,” said Castillo.

Castillo says that people started coming more when it snowed in the Borderland, but the rush on buying gasoline has begun to slow down.

“I don’t think anyone should panic to tell you the truth,” said Castillo.

