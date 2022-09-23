EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Borderland Food, Wine, and Beer Festival is making its debut this Saturday on Sep. 24.

DeadBeach Brewery is hosting its first Borderland Food Wine and Beer Festival from 3pm to midnight tomorrow. Attendees are invited to try food from DeadBeach Brewery, Dom’s Vegan Cart, Get Together, Hotel Paso Del Norte’s Sabor Restaurant, Love on Board and Plant Fire Pizza. Each establishment will have an ‘All Day’ menu along with a ‘Grand Tasting’ menu that will feature a specialty dish from each.



The festival will follow the agenda below.

Social Hour: 3pm to 5pm

Attendees can partake in pre-tasting event bites, sip on wine and beer, shop boutique vendors, enjoy live music and cooking demonstrations.

The Grand Tasting: 5pm to 10pm

Restaurant participants open their featured menus to the public between 3pm and 5pm. The public is encouraged to enter their vote for the best grand tasting dish at the event.

The After Party: 10pm to Midnight

Dessert vendors, wine and beer, as well as live music will continue until the festival closes.



Admission into the festival is free. Food and drink tickets will be sold at $2 each. Menu items average

between three and eight tickets per item.

For more information regarding Borderland Food, Wine and Beer Festival you can visit: www.borderlandfoodwineandbeerfest.com

