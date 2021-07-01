Borderland community urged to donate blood as severe shortage on supply continues

Health officials say the blood supply is dangerously low at centers nationwide including here in the Borderland.

Vitalant said hospitals are in desperate need for donations because more blood is needed than people are donating.

Vitalant said the low donor turnout may be due to the pandemic from people returning to work, to cancelled blood drives, and people just being more cautious about going out.

But now, hospitals are using more blood because of an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries which were placed on hold during the pandemic.

According to the American Association of Blood Banks, the shortage is forcing some doctors to reserve blood products for only the sickest patients.

If people do not show up to donate, there is no other option.

“There is not substitute for blood so Vitalant right now is urging our community to come out and donate blood. Those who have been vaccinated without a problem can come in and donate,” said Martin Gomez, Vitalant Donor Recruitment Manager.

Barnett Harley Davidson on I-10 is hosting a large blood drive this weekend where donors will not only be saving lives but they will be entered to win a motorcycle.

For a list of blood drives and how you can sign up to donate click here.