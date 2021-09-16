‘Borderland Big Ideas’ to indulge business curiosities to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Big ideas are born and celebrated in the Borderland.

El Pasoans are coming together to host workshops that explore and engage border curiosities.

Jonathan Tavares, founder and creator of Borderland Big Ideas (BBI), developed a platform created for local learning opportunities from subject-matter experts.

“I personally love learning about concepts outside of my field and I wanted to create experiences that would challenge people’s current understanding and inspire them to pursue their own passions,” said Tavarez, an Engineering graduate from UTEP currently living in Chicago, Illinois.

Tavares said he was inspired to bring experiences and opportunities to El Paso after experiencing the richness of the platform in other cities.

BBI invites the community to attend its first in-person event in El Paso on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 500 N. Oregon (second floor) from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Speakers at the inaugural event will include El Pasoans Jonathan Lopez, CEO of Glide, an electric scooter company; and Erik Pavia, founder and CEO of Pantheon, the first social fitness game that allows users to compete and cooperate with friends, families, and other members of their extended networks.

Tavares will moderate the discussion that will explore lessons learned by both CEOS, while also informing guests on ways to start and structure functional businesses.

Other topics of discussion will include how to measure success, team management styles, and the future of technology in the Borderland.

“I believe these kinds of experiences can empower people to transform their city, the country, and the world for the better,” said Tavarez.

