EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Bishop of El Paso, the Most Rev. Mark J. Seitz, and the Hope Border Institute have announced the investment of over $100,000 to meet the emergency needs of migrants arriving to Juárez and El Paso.

Following the Biden administration’s expansion of Title 42 to include Venezuelans at the US-Mexico border, the Bishop of El Paso, the Most Rev. Mark J. Seitz, and the Hope Border Institute announced the financial support in order to meet the needs of migrants in specific areas such as health, mental health, emergency shelter, food, and hospitality.

“We are disappointed at the expansion of Title 42 to vulnerable Venezuelans. This will have an immediate impact on our border community. Now we must all work harder, especially the faith community, to build a culture of hospitality that respects the dignity of those who migrate, and to continue to press lawmakers and the Biden administration to establish a safe, humane, functioning and rights-respecting system to ensure protection to those in need.” Bishop Mark Seitz

The financial support is made available through the Border Refugee Assistance Fund, which is a joint project of the Bishop of El Paso and the Hope Border Institute to meet the humanitarian needs of migrants at the border.

