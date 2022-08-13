EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Section had a busy week disrupting more than 30 human smuggling attempts over a five-day period.

One of the most significant happened Tuesday, Aug. 9, when Border Patrol agents in the Santa Teresa agents discovered 11 people crammed inside an SUV traveling along New Mexico Highway 9. Agents observed the SUV traveling westbound along the highway and then about 20 minutes later, traveling in the other direction but the vehicle appeared to be weighted down this time.

Agents stopped the SUV and found the migrants inside. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was detained and will face charges for human smuggling. The migrants were given medical evaluations and then processed.

Later that same day, Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa, plus agents from the El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team, Santa Teresa Anti-Smuggling, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the El Paso Police Department disrupted an attempt to smuggle 10 migrants.









Agents observed a Toyota Prius traveling east near Airport Road in Santa Teresa. The car appeared to be overloaded with people and was traveling from an area known for human smuggling. The El Paso Police Department stopped the car near Desert Boulevard in El Paso and discovered 10 migrants inside the small economy-sized car. Border Patrol was notified and migrants from Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil and Honduras were found inside. They were taken to the Santa Teresa Station for processing. The driver, a U.S. citizen, will face state charges for human smuggling.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Border Patrol agents in the Santa Teresa area saw several individuals enter the trunk and passenger side of a small sedan on NM Highway 9. Agents stopped the vehicle a few minutes later and found three migrants in the trunk and another six crammed inside the car. The migrants, all from Mexico, included a 16-year-old unaccompanied minor. The migrants were given medical exams and then processed. The driver, a citizen of Mexico, was detained.

On Friday, Aug. 12, Border Patrol agents and the officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety disrupted a human smuggling attempt and discovered eight migrants crammed into a sedan. Agents stopped a vehicle near Upper Valley Drive and Artcraft Road, discovering the migrants who were trying to conceal themselves in the car. The migrants, all from Mexico, were processed and expelled under Title 42. The driver, a citizen of the U.S., will face state charges.

The El Paso Sector Border Patrol has federally prosecuted 526 cases during the current fiscal year.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.