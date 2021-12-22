Border Patrol snags $80k Fentanyl, other drugs at Sierra Blanca Checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol officials announced Wednesday afternoon that agents at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint arrested three US Citizens on Tuesday for alleged drug smuggling.

According to Border Patrol officials, agents at the checkpoint on I-10 came across a vehicle that their K9 found suspicious. The dog, trained to detect the presence of concealed humans and or the odors of illegal controlled substances, alerted agents to the vehicle.

When agents first searched the vehicle, they found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana. They then conducted a second search of the car.

A further search of the vehicle revealed Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil-laced edibles and a vacuum sealed white powdery brick that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. The powdery brick was wrapped in gift-wrapping paper. The cocaine laced with fentanyl was valued at over $80,000. The marijuana was valued at over $2,000, and the TCH laced edibles were valued at over $450. US Border Patrol – Big bend sector

Officials add that all three subjects, narcotics, and the vehicle were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.